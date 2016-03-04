The incredible pictures that helped Al Bello win Sports Photographer of the Year

At the 2016 Picture of the Year International Awards, Getty photographer Al Bello was named Sports Photographer of the Year.

Bello is a photographer we are very familiar with here at Business Insider, often using his incredible pictures to help tell our stories.

In announcing the award, the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute presented 30 of Bello’s best photographs from the past year as examples of why he won the award. Those photos are below.

Hennert Mayorga of Nicaragua competes in the Triathlon during the Pan Am Games. Al Bello/Getty Images The start of the Belmont Stakes. Al Bello/Getty Images Chris Algieri's face is contorted by a punch thrown by Amir Khan. Al Bello/Getty Images Eric Decker (R.) and Ryan Fitzpatrick celebrate a win over the New England Patriots. Al Bello/Getty Images Alex Rodriguez celebrates after the New York Yankees clinched a playoff berth. Al Bello/Getty Images UCLA takes on North Carolina at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Al Bello/Getty Images The New York Giants walk out onto the field. Al Bello/Getty Images Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost receives a Gatorade bath after clinching the World Series championship. Al Bello/Getty Images DeMarco Murray runs against the New York Giants. Al Bello/Getty Images Sara Errani of Italy serves during the US Open. Al Bello/Getty Images Roger Federer returns a shot against Novak Djokovic at the US Open. Al Bello/Getty Images Jason McClintock of Canada competes during the Pan Am Games. Al Bello/Getty Images The water jump during the Men's steeplechase at the Pan Am Games. Al Bello/Getty Images The men's volleyball final during the Pan Am Games. Al Bello/Getty Images Manny Pacquiao poses during his weigh in prior to the fight against Floyd Mayweather. Al Bello/Getty Images Tyrone Smith of Bermuda competes in the long jump at the Pan Am Games. Al Bello/Getty Images USA and Canada during the gold medal baseball game at the Pan Am Games. Al Bello/Getty Images American Pharoah during a bath prior to the Belmont Stakes. Al Bello/Getty Images Dominique Bouchard of Canada prepares for the start of an event at the Pan Am Games. Al Bello/Getty Images Canada celebrates the gold medal-winning run at the Pan Am Games. Al Bello/Getty Images Juliana Paula Dos Santos of Brazil after winning the 5000-meter final at the Pan Am Games. Al Bello/Getty Images Carolina Colorado of Columbia during a backstroke heat at the Pan Am Games. Al Bello/Getty Images Ivan Garcia and Jose Ruvalcaba of Mexico during the synchronised diving event at the Pan Am Games. Al Bello/Getty Images The Venezuelan team competes in the synchronised swimming at the Pan Am Games. Al Bello/Getty Images Team USA training for the synchronised diving event at the Pan am Games. Al Bello/Getty Images Light heavyweight boxer Marcus Browne trains at a gym. Al Bello/Getty Images High school wrestlers compete in Times Square. Al Bello/Getty Images Erin Mielzynski of Canada during the Alpine World Ski Championships. Al Bello/Getty Images Florian Eisath of Italy during the Alpine World Ski Championships. Al Bello/Getty Images Rolanda Bell of Panama during the steeplechase at the Adidas Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in New York City. Al Bello/Getty Images

