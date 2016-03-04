The incredible pictures that helped Al Bello win Sports Photographer of the Year

Cork Gaines
GettyImages 487020130Al Bello/Getty Images

At the 2016 Picture of the Year International Awards, Getty photographer Al Bello was named Sports Photographer of the Year.

Bello is a photographer we are very familiar with here at Business Insider, often using his incredible pictures to help tell our stories.

In announcing the award, the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute presented 30 of Bello’s best photographs from the past year as examples of why he won the award. Those photos are below.

Hennert Mayorga of Nicaragua competes in the Triathlon during the Pan Am Games.

Al Bello/Getty Images

The start of the Belmont Stakes.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Chris Algieri's face is contorted by a punch thrown by Amir Khan.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Eric Decker (R.) and Ryan Fitzpatrick celebrate a win over the New England Patriots.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Alex Rodriguez celebrates after the New York Yankees clinched a playoff berth.

Al Bello/Getty Images

UCLA takes on North Carolina at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Giants walk out onto the field.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost receives a Gatorade bath after clinching the World Series championship.

Al Bello/Getty Images

DeMarco Murray runs against the New York Giants.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Sara Errani of Italy serves during the US Open.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Roger Federer returns a shot against Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Jason McClintock of Canada competes during the Pan Am Games.

Al Bello/Getty Images

The water jump during the Men's steeplechase at the Pan Am Games.

Al Bello/Getty Images

The men's volleyball final during the Pan Am Games.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao poses during his weigh in prior to the fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Tyrone Smith of Bermuda competes in the long jump at the Pan Am Games.

Al Bello/Getty Images

USA and Canada during the gold medal baseball game at the Pan Am Games.

Al Bello/Getty Images

American Pharoah during a bath prior to the Belmont Stakes.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Dominique Bouchard of Canada prepares for the start of an event at the Pan Am Games.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Canada celebrates the gold medal-winning run at the Pan Am Games.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Juliana Paula Dos Santos of Brazil after winning the 5000-meter final at the Pan Am Games.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Carolina Colorado of Columbia during a backstroke heat at the Pan Am Games.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Ivan Garcia and Jose Ruvalcaba of Mexico during the synchronised diving event at the Pan Am Games.

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Venezuelan team competes in the synchronised swimming at the Pan Am Games.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Team USA training for the synchronised diving event at the Pan am Games.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Light heavyweight boxer Marcus Browne trains at a gym.

Al Bello/Getty Images

High school wrestlers compete in Times Square.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Erin Mielzynski of Canada during the Alpine World Ski Championships.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Florian Eisath of Italy during the Alpine World Ski Championships.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Rolanda Bell of Panama during the steeplechase at the Adidas Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in New York City.

Al Bello/Getty Images

