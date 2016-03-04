The incredible pictures that helped Al Bello win Sports Photographer of the Year

At the 2016 Picture of the Year International Awards, Getty photographer Al Bello was named Sports Photographer of the Year.
Bello is a photographer we are very familiar with here at Business Insider, often using his incredible pictures to help tell our stories.
In announcing the award, the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute presented 30 of Bello’s best photographs from the past year as examples of why he won the award. Those photos are below.
Al Bello/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost receives a Gatorade bath after clinching the World Series championship.
Al Bello/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.