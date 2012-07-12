This Awesome Inflatable Obstacle Course Holds 60 People

If you’re planning a trip to the lake this summer, we have the perfect water toy for you— and it’s only $60,000.



German watersports company Wibit Sports is selling this 131-by-105-foot aquatic obstacle course straight out of an episode of Wipeout (sans the big balls).

Wibit’s website brags that the Sports Park 60 is able to hold 60 people (hence the name) and features 20 different obstacles and parts meshed into one epic jungle gym for the sea.

We wanted to test out this product out, but unfortunately, New York City doesn’t have any lakes big enough for this mammoth inflatable.

Photo: Screenshot via wibitsports.com

