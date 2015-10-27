NBA owners are the wealthiest of the major North American sports leagues

The NFL is the king of all sports leagues, but when it comes to the net worth of individual owners, the NFL comes in second, behind the owners in the NBA.

According to data collected by ESPN the Magazine, NBA owners have an average net worth of $US3.3 billion, a number boosted by the recent addition to their ranks of Steve Ballmer. The new owner of the Los Angeles Clippers has a net worth of $US25.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Meanwhile, the NBA owners are a relatively new group, with the shortest average tenure at 12.4 years. In general, it appears that shorter tenures is somewhat related to increased net worth, with NFL being the exception. One reason for that may be that NFL teams are more likely to be passed down in a family from generation to generation.

