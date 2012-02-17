10 Notorious Sports One-Hit Wonders (Or, The Worst Case Scenario For Jeremy Lin)

Photo: AP

It’s rare that players burst onto the scene the way Jeremy Lin has over the last week.It’s even more rare that those players abruptly slip into oblivion. But it’s happened.



From the Yankee who hit three grand slams in a month in 1998 to the guy who made the Helmet Catch, there have been some shocking one-hit wonders in sports history.

This is the list Lin desperately wants to avoid.

