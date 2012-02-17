10 Notorious Sports One-Hit Wonders (Or, The Worst Case Scenario For Jeremy Lin)

Photo: AP
It’s rare that players burst onto the scene the way Jeremy Lin has over the last week.It’s even more rare that those players abruptly slip into oblivion. But it’s happened.
From the Yankee who hit three grand slams in a month in 1998 to the guy who made the Helmet Catch, there have been some shocking one-hit wonders in sports history.
This is the list Lin desperately wants to avoid.
Flip Murray scored 20 or more points in 10 of his first 11 games in 2003. But then got to 20 just five times in the remaining 71 games
Troy Hudson averaged 23.5 points per game in the Western Conference Finals against the Lakers in 2003. But no one has heard from him since
Derek Anderson threw 29 touchdowns for the Browns in 2007. He hasn't started more than nine games in a season since
Jaret Wright got hot in the MLB playoffs in 1997, and eventually started Game 7 of the World Series at 21 years old. But injuries derailed his career
Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in 1990. But then he lost his next fight and didn't box again until 1996
Rich Beem out-dueled Tiger Woods at the 2002 PGA Championship. But he's struggled to compete on the tour since
Michael Chang won the French Open in 1989 at 17. He actually had a decent career and made a big comeback in the mid-90s, but he never reached stardom again
