Sports + Money = Less Viewer Choice

Sportsvite‘s Brian Litvack showed up at the Sports Media & Technology conference this week hoping to hear about…sports media and technology. Instead, Brian writes at his blog, he spent two days hearing about the ongoing battle between sports leagues and cable operators.

On the road to ubiquitous sports coverage and super-serving the sports fan, there certainly seems to be a few fumbles, interceptions and technical fouls… the NFL has limited its “out of market” package exclusively to one channel (DirectTV) and it’s damn near impossible to watch a Thursday night game on the NFL Network. After years of having no problem watching my alma mater, Michigan, play football on television in NYC, I now have to scramble to find bars that carry the Big 10 Network. What happened to that “any place, any time, anywaypower to the consumer” chant that media executives used to throw around like it was the next verse of “Take Me Out To the Ballgame”?

