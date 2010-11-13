Sports Merchandise Sales Are Strong Heading Into Holiday Season

Sales for league licensed sports merchandise this year are running more than 20 per cent ahead of 2009, Reuters reports. Retailers are expecting a strong November and December.



Each of the major leagues are reporting significant upticks in merchandise sales. Only NASCAR and WWE say their retail business is smaller than it was last year.

In 2009, the sports retail industry experienced $11.5 billion in sales, not including more than $1 billion from licensed video games.

