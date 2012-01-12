10 Trendy Sports Medicine Procedures That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: AP
Kobe Bryant is just one of the past-his-prime athletes who’s experiencing a career resurgence with the help of next-gen sports medicine.This summer, Kobe went to Germany to get an experimental knee treatment. And now, he’s taking an injection in his wrist every night to play through pain.
These procedures are part of the crazy new world of sports medicine — where athletes use enriched blood, bone marrow, and even egg-shaped space pods to improve performance.
Microfracture surgery is when they use an awl to create tiny fissures in your knee bone that allows blood and bone marrow to seep out and eventually create a new ligament
This procedure is most popular among NBA players with bad knee problems.
The careers of Penny Hardaway, Chris Webber, and Allan Houston were all changed dramatically when they couldn't find their old form after the surgery.
Amare Stoudemire is the rare exception -- he has recovered well since he had the procedure in 2005.
Source: The Good Point
Platelet-rich plasma therapy is when they enrich your blood by putting it in a centrifuge and then inject it into the body part you want to get stronger
Kobe Bryant went to Germany to have the non-FDA approved procedure on his knees this summer.
The results?
His ageing knees look rejuvenated, and he's in the early hunt for MVP. People are ribbing him by referring to his 'knee steroids,' but he may have lengthened his career with the experimental procedure.
The American medical community doesn't buy it, but Kobe believes in it enough to suggest that A-Rod go to Deutschland to get the same thing.
Like platelet therapy, doctors are taking fat and bone marrow stem cells out of the body, enriching them, and injecting them back into the injured area to make it a super-appendage
Remember that time Bartolo Colon was an absolute monster for the Yankees in the first-half of 2011 after being worthless for a couple seasons?
Well, you can owe that to an experimental therapy (similar to Kobe's knee steroids) that Colon underwent in the Dominican Republic last winter.
Source: NYT
Tommy John surgery is when they take a tendon from your hamstring and use it to tie together your elbow bones
This is one of the most ubiquitous surgeries in baseball, but did you ever know the nitty-gritty of what it actually entails?
The once-risky surgery has been around for a while, and at this point, doctors are beginning to perfect it.
Nationals phenom Stephan Strasburg was able to pitch in the majors this summer, months before doctors predicted.
Hanging out in a CVAC Pod for a few hours allegedly increases oxygen absorption in the blood by simulating changes in altitude, thus speeding muscle recovery
Novak Djokovic popularised the silly-looking chamber when he claimed it helped him recovery from long, tough matches in the run-up to the U.S. Open.
The egg-y pod has a similar in function to the hyperbaric chamber that many injured athletes use to help speed recovery.
Sometimes the smallest things can make the biggest difference in an athlete's effectiveness.
A bunch of NBA players, most notably Steve Nash, have used naps as a medical tool, the New York Times reported last year.
They've built napping into their routines, and have sought out the advice of academics on how to use sleep to optimise recovery.
Source: NYT
ACL tears are one of the most common injuries in sports.
Now, doctors are working to improve the performance of post-surgery ACLs by lining the repaired ligament with spider silk -- one of the sturdiest natural material's on earth.
Source: ESPN
A study conducted with Italian professional athletes found that shockwave therapy can strength injured tendons and ligaments.
The procedure is still unproven, but doctors believe it can be an effective non-surgical alternative option for both pros and regular people with chronic leg issues.
Source: Reuters
Players, like Kobe, are playing through pain by numbing the injured body part with a local pain-killing injection before EVERY game
Kobe is kind of the king of next-gen medicine -- he's so competitive, he's willing to take risks other players aren't.
This year, he's taking a pain-killing injection in his injured wrist before every game so he isn't bothered by the pain.
Players have always taken such injections before big games, but taking one night-after-night is insane.
The more we learn about the long-term effects of concussions, the more people are realising that we need to take drastic measures to prevent them.
The starting point for prevention in football and baseball is the helmet.
Designers have yet to come up with a concept that is both helps prevent concussions and looks good, but there are a number of designs with promise.
Over the next year or so, we'll see a lot more of these.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.