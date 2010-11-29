Take This Quiz To See How Sports Marketing Invades Your Brain

Adam Fusfeld
Tiger Woods PGA Golf

Photo: AP

Most PGA fans correctly identified the lead sponsor of the Tour’s playoff points system, according to a poll completed for the SportsBusiness Journal.70-one per cent of “avid” fans, and 66 per cent of “casual” fans selected the correct sponsor, more than twice as many compared to a similar poll conducted two years ago.

Can you?

(Hint: it’s a shipping company.)

FedEx.

The study results are encouraging for sports executives and advertising agencies alike. It’s cold, hard, statistical evidence that persistent brand connection and significant signage yield results. It’s also proof that fans don’t have a negative reaction to constant endorsement spots.

According to the poll, 57.1 per cent of avid fans are more likely to consider trying the product because of its official sponsorship. Casual fans are a captive audience, too. Nearly half are more likely to regularly use a brand that officially sponsors the PGA Tour.

Chalk this up as a victory for FedEx. The PGA Tour delivers an affluent, business-oriented fan-base. Presumably that’s exactly the clientele FedEx aimed to attract with this partnership. (Actual cost of sponsorship was not disclosed, although golfers split a $35M pot in 2010.)

1. What Is The Official Beer of The NFL?

A. Bud Light

B. Coors Light

C. Miller Light

Answer: B. Coors Light

Coors Light is responsible for those (mostly) clever TV ads that superimpose a group of brew-clutching bros asking questions at coach's post-game press conferences.

2. What is the official car of the NBA?

1. Toyota

2. Lexus

3. Kia

Answer: C. Kia

They also sponsor ESPN's NBA studio show.

3. Who is the namesake sponsor of the NASCAR point system?

A: Home Depot

B: Nationwide

C: Sprint

Answer: C. Sprint

Sprint inherited this sponsorship when they took over Nextel.

4. What bank has sponsored every Rose Bowl game since 2003?

1. CitiBank

2. Bank of America

3. JPMorgan Chase

Answer: A. Citi

The Rose Bowl is in talks with a new sponsor for the 2011 edition of the game, as Citi's agreement has expired.

5. What apparel brand was the official sponsor of the 2010 FIFA World Cup?

A. Adidas

B. Nike

C. Puma

Answer: A. Adidas

Adidas' investment was hijacked by Nike's memorable 'Write the Future' campaign.

6. What tech company officially sponsored the four tennis Grand Slams?

A. Dell

B. HP

C. IBM

Answer: C. IBM

7. Who is the official wireless carrier of the NFL?

A. AT&T

B. Sprint

C. Verizon

Answer: C. Verizon

Verizon signed on to replace Sprint in April, 2010.

Although sometimes, companies have ads they wish you would forget ...

