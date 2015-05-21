The NBA is the highest-paying sports league in the world

NBA players are the highest-paid athletes in the world with the average player making $US4.6 million in the 2014-15 season, according to data provided by Sporting Intelligence.

Of course, the NBA has a huge advantage with its small rosters. Just 448 NBA players split $US2.1 billion in collective salaries. Meanwhile, NFL players collectively made $US3.6 billion in 2014. However, that was divided among 1,684 players for an average salary of just $US2.1 million, fourth among the major North American sports leagues.

Here are the 17 highest-paying professional sports leagues based on average player salary with more than half (9) being soccer (association football) leagues.

NOW WATCH: Why Floyd Mayweather is impossible to beat



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.