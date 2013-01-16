Sports Illustrated Has Two NFL Covers This Week And Both Have Religious References

Sports Illustrated has decided to run two regional covers this week (see below), one with 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the other with Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. But what is interesting about the covers is that both include a religious reference.



Kaepernick’s cover includes the single-word title “HOLY…,” while Flacco’s includes a “Dear Joe” letter written by “The Football Gods.” Separately, these covers wouldn’t generate a second thought. But it can’t be a coincidence that these two covers were released the same week.

Curiously, these are the second and third Sports Illustrated covers with a subtle religious reference in the past two months. Back in November, Jesus made his first appearance on an SI Cover as an image of a Notre Dame helmet included a reflection of Touchdown Jesus (click on image for a larger version)…

Photo: SI.com

