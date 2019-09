Tiger Woods has won three tournaments this year and reclaimed the #1 spot in the world.



While many of us are waiting for him to win a major before we declare him BACK!, Sports Illustrated put him on the cover this week with a big ol’ B-A-C-K.

They hedged a bit in the sub-headline, which reads, “(Maybe, just maybe…)”

