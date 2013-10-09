Sports Illustrated Will Make Certain Magazine Stories Free To Online Readers Who Watch A Video Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Sports Illustrated is testing a paywall to allow non-subscribers to see print articles early if they watch a 30-second video ad from Selectable Media beforehand, Adweek reports. Typically, SI’s magazine articles are only available to subscribers until the issue is no longer being sold on newsstands.

Venables Bell & Partners named Michael Davidson its head of strategy. Davidson comes to Venables from Goodby Silverstein & Partners, where he most recently worked as group strategy director on the Sprint account.

Publicis Worldwide named Arthur Sadoun its CEO. Sadoun was promoted from being CEO of Publicis France.

The era of the pageview is coming to a close, Digiday’s Josh Sternberg says. He thinks publishers will increasingly base their ad prices on unique visitors and social engagement.

BBDO New York has promoted Zach Pentel and Rebecca Nadilo to co-heads of digital strategy.

Audience management platform AdMobius and data manager Lotame announced a partnership through which publishers will be able identify and target audiences on mobile devices.

Time Warner Cable purchased the North Carolina fibre optic cable network DukeNet for $US600 million. Here is a song by the folk trio Menage a Twang about what it’s like having Time Warner Cable.

Truvia, a natural sweetener made from the stevia plant, is running an ad campaign from Seattle agency Creature to target its rivals Equal and Splenda.

AgencySpy reports that Wells Fargo is putting its lead agency account up for review after spending the past 20 years with DDB.

The Week is launching an e-commerce website. The online store will sell branded coffee mugs, books, and desk accessories.

