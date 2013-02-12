Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Are Taking Over The NYSE Floor

Julia La Roche

To commemorate the release of the 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, the models are taking over the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to ring the closing bell.

We’re told by a NYSE insider that a bunch of the guys were distracted and took photos of the swimsuit models. 

Check them out below: 

From CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo: 

Swimsuit models

Photo: Twitter.com/MariaBartiromo

From @AnneV:

swim suit models nyse

Photo: Lockerz

From NYSEEuronext: 

models at nyse

Photo: @NYSEEuronext

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.