Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Are Taking Over The NYSE Floor

To commemorate the release of the 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, the models are taking over the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to ring the closing bell.
We’re told by a NYSE insider that a bunch of the guys were distracted and took photos of the swimsuit models.
Check them out below:
From CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo:
Photo: Twitter.com/MariaBartiromo
From @AnneV:
Photo: Lockerz
From NYSEEuronext:
Photo: @NYSEEuronext
