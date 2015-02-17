US

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model reveals her perfect body diet and exercise routine

Graham Flanagan

The 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is on sale now. One of the new faces featured in the magazine is 19 year-old Hailey Claus on, who already has years of experience as a high-fashion runway model.

Clauson reveals her strategy for staying in incredible shape through the combination of a healthy diet and an intense exercise regimen.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

