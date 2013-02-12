Here's The Trailer For This Year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

On Friday, it leaked that Kate Upton made the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for the second year in a row.



The issue hits newsstands Tuesday, and today SI dropped a video trailer. Sports Illustrated traveled to all seven continents this year to shoot the issue in some of the most beautiful, exotic places in the world.

Here’s the video, you may want to look over your shoulder before watching it at work, there are a lot of girls in bikinis:





