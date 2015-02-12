All of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit models showed up to launch the issue last night in NYC

Sports Illustrated celebrated its annual swimsuit edition Tuesday night at Marquee nightclub in New York City.

All of the models featured inside the issue showed up, including cover girl Hannah Davis, who arrived without her boyfriend, Derek Jeter.

Gigi Hadid, Chanel Iman, and Lily Aldridge were there, too.

Chrissy Teigen showed up in bedazzled pants.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham, who appears in an ad in the magazine, attended after much controversy this week.

Pro tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, is also featured in the SI issue.

“Blurred Lines” model Emily Ratajkowski.

Model Jessica Gomes, who told us she has gained thousands of Instagram followers this week with the SI issue’s release.

Irina Shayk, who tells us she stays in shape by “staying away from eating heavy food at night.”

Samantha Hoopes walked the red carpet in a risqué dress.

The models made sure to Instagram to, from, and during the SI party:

