All of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit models showed up to launch the issue last night in NYC

Aly Weisman

Sports Illustrated celebrated its annual swimsuit edition Tuesday night at Marquee nightclub in New York City.

 

All of the models featured inside the issue showed up, including cover girl Hannah Davis, who arrived without her boyfriend, Derek Jeter.

Hannah Davis Sports IllustratedEvan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gigi Hadid, Chanel Iman, and Lily Aldridge were there, too.

Gigi Hadid Lily Aldridge Chanel ImanEvan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chrissy Teigen showed up in bedazzled pants.

Chrissy TeigenEvan Agostini/Invision/AP

Plus-size model Ashley Graham, who appears in an ad in the magazine, attended after much controversy this week.

Ashley GrahamEvan Agostini/Invision/AP

Pro tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, is also featured in the SI issue.

Caroline WozniackiEvan Agostini/Invision/AP

“Blurred Lines” model Emily Ratajkowski.

Emily RatajkowskiEvan Agostini/Invision/AP

Model Jessica Gomes, who told us she has gained thousands of Instagram followers this week with the SI issue’s release.

Jessica GomesEvan Agostini/Invision/AP

Irina Shayk, who tells us she stays in shape by “staying away from eating heavy food at night.”

Irina ShaykEvan Agostini/Invision/AP

Samantha Hoopes walked the red carpet in a risqué dress.

Samantha HoopesEvan Agostini/Invision/AP

The models made sure to Instagram to, from, and during the SI party:

