How The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Became Bigger Than The Magazine Itself

Sports Illustrated released its annual Swimsuit Issue today, kicking off the highly-anticipated event with the unveiling of the cover (landed by 19-year-old American model Kate Upton) last night on the “Late Show with David Letterman.” And while many giddily await the special glossy’s arrival on newsstands for its endless stream of bikini-clad models posing on sun-drenched landscapes, for Time Inc., the publication’s parent company, the Swimsuit Issue means something more: a multi-million business that’s bigger than the sports magazine that spawned it.



