BY THE NUMBERS: Here's what it takes to put together the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue just hit newsstands on Monday and it’s already generating tons of buzz for its racy cover and inclusion of models of all sizes.

But putting the annual issue together is no small feat.

People magazine broke down some of the numbers of everything that goes into SI’s swimsuit issue, from the bikinis to what the models drink while on shoots.

Check out the breakdown below:

30,000 bikinis were submitted before the final 500 were chosen.

Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated Model Chrissy Teigen on location in California.

1000 coconut waters consumed by the girls.

250 models were submitted for consideration before narrowing the field down to 23.

si.com/swimsuit 8 of 23 models featured in the 2015 SI issue.

100 tubes of St. Tropez tanning lotion contributed to the models’ golden sheen.

143 plays at the photoshoots of the pump-up song “We Ready for the Road” by Bunji Garlin.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

36 topless shots in the magazine.

14 models are U.S.A.-born, while 9 come from countries including Russia, Portugal, Canada and Denmark.

3 nude pictures in the magazine.

3 people are solely dedicated to bikini adjustment and proper placement.

2 rolls of fashion tape kept everything secure.

Ben Morris/Sports Illustrated Model Sara Sampaio on U.S. Route 66.

1 makeup artist per shoot made sure everyone was appropriately bronzed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.