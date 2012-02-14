How The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Went From Conservative To Tops Optional

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debuted in 1964 as a five page supplement meant to increase readership during the winter sports lull after the Super Bowl.



The very first cover featured a model in a conservative, non-revealing bikini. The photo was shot at a wide angle, almost focusing more on the beach background than the model.

Throughout the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s, the covers remained fairly tame; they generally featured a beautiful woman wearing a bathing suit any young woman would wear to the beach.

In the 90’s and 2000’s, a trend began. The models started wearing less and less, and the camera focused more and more on their bodies, and less on the surrounding scene.

