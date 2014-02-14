Here's Your 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

For Sports Illustrated’s 50th anniversary, the magazine chose a cover with three models. Chrissy Teigen, Nina Agdal, and Lilly Aldridge all made the cover.
According to Forbes, the swimsuit issue has made more than $US1 billion for Time Inc. since it became a stand alone issue in 1997. The issue also accounts for 7% of SI’s annual revenue, and sells about one million copies on newstands, more than any other issue of the magazine.
Chrissy Teigen was very excited:
Click over to the Daily Swim to read more about the cover >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.