Here's Your 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover

For Sports Illustrated’s 50th anniversary, the magazine chose a cover with three models. Chrissy Teigen, Nina Agdal, and Lilly Aldridge all made the cover.

According to Forbes, the swimsuit issue has made more than $US1 billion for Time Inc. since it became a stand alone issue in 1997. The issue also accounts for 7% of SI’s annual revenue, and sells about one million copies on newstands, more than any other issue of the magazine.

Chrissy Teigen was very excited:

