EXCLUSIVE: Sports Illustrated Proves Why Tablets Are Better Than Print

Sports Illustrated will publish twice this week.



For the first time ever, the magazine will update its tablet editions with new content on Thursday.

The NHL playoffs going to a seventh game gave editors the opportunity. As Terry McDonell, editor of the Sports Illustrated Group, told The Wire, “Venus and Jupiter aligned.”

The magazine closes on Monday night, while the iPad edition raps Tuesday, and the Galaxy versions closes Wednesday.

The original plan called for an alternate cover of the print edition to be sent to Canada if the Vancouver Canucks won the Stanley Cup on Monday. (The Dirk Nowitzki cover, right, would be sent to US markets.)

When the Boston Bruins prevailed in Monday night’s game six, however, McDonell and his team decided they would update the tablet editions after the Stanley Cup champion was crowned Wednesday night. The NHL story running in the print magazine alerts readers to the news.

The updated issue, which will push to the devices on Thursday at noon, will include a story by hockey writer Brian Cazeneuve, a Game 7 slideshow, and a second cover.

“Being able to react to the news [on a tablet] is something we were looking forward to being able to do,” McDonell said. “The potential for this technology is wonderful.”

He says the magazine is not pursuing any additional advertising avenues for now because they are focused on figuring out the technology and the workflow, but he’s not opposed to the idea.

“At some point in the future, who knows?”

