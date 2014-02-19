Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Have Taken Over The New York Stock Exchange Floor

Trading has been halted on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange… just kidding!
But really, Sports Illustrated swimsuit models are down there right now, so we can imagine it’s pretty easy to get distracted.
It’s also the 50th Swimsuit Issue for the sports magazine.
Check out the Tweets/pics from @NYSEcam.
New career for @SI_swimsuit covergirl @ChrissyTeigen: #NYSE Trader? pic.twitter.com/m4stGKgwpC
— NYSEcam (@NYSEcam) February 18, 2014
.@SI_swimsuit covergirls @ChrissyTeigen @NinaAgdal & @LilyAldridge #suitup to visit the #NYSE pic.twitter.com/WUtMZSnClF
— NYSEcam (@NYSEcam) February 18, 2014
#NYSE #selfie: @SI_swimsuit covergirls @ChrissyTeigen @NinaAgdal & @LilyAldridge on @CNBC pic.twitter.com/iuWPxZfRZz
— NYSEcam (@NYSEcam) February 18, 2014
The difference between @carlquintanilla & me: He gets to intvw @SInow swimsuit models @NYSE , and I get @PeterPCosta pic.twitter.com/si1tB44lJl
— Bill Griffeth (@BillGriffeth) February 18, 2014
Also, CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla took a selfie with the models.
