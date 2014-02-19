Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Have Taken Over The New York Stock Exchange Floor

Julia La Roche

Trading has been halted on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange… just kidding!

But really, Sports Illustrated swimsuit models are down there right now, so we can imagine it’s pretty easy to get distracted.

It’s also the 50th Swimsuit Issue for the sports magazine.

Check out the Tweets/pics from @NYSEcam.




Also, CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla took a selfie with the models.

