Here's what Sports Illustrated swimsuit models look like in real life

Sure, the models featured in the glossy pages of the Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue look like perfect 10s. But they don’t all start out that way.

Before appearing in the magazine, models have a team making sure they look their best. To get magazine-worthy shots, the models work with makeup artists, hair stylists, lighting experts, and even staff dedicated solely to bikini adjustment. And later, of course, there’s Photoshop.

The results are stunning photographs of perfect-looking women. And while the 24 models featured in the annual issue are all undoubtedly beautiful, they’re also human.

Here’s a look at what these top models look like off-duty.

