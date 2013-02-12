Sports Illustrated Launches Daily Website Based Entirely On Its Swimsuit Issue

Photo: SwimDaily.com

In conjunction with this week’s release of the 2013 Swimsuit Issue, Sports Illustrated is also launching a new daily website dedicated to swimwear. The website, SwimDaily.com, was first discovered last week by Lobshots.com, and appears to be an effort to capitalise year-round on the popularity of their swimsuit issue.Here’s the description from the site:

While it’s easy to think of the issue–which drops this week–as a once-a-year phenomenon, the work behind it consumes the entire calendar year. The lives of the models, editors, and photographers; the fashion, beauty, and travel behind each shoot; these and many other topics will form the backbone of SwimDaily.com, our newest launch. Stop by and you’ll find everything from exclusive shoots to relationship advice to Q & A sessions with the models.

But the core of the website will undoubtedly be the Sports Illustrated swimsuit models. In addition to interviews and news items, the website will be a hub for access to those models through various forms of social media, such as Twitter and Instagram.

In an era when many print media productions are struggling to adapt to the online world, this is an interesting venture by Sports Illustrated to see if they can turn a single annual issue into its own media empire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.