This Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie could become the next Kate Upton

The 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is on sale now. This issue features lots of familiar faces like Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and Emily Ratajkowski.

Every year, readers also get the chance to meet some fresh faces making their first appearance in the popular magazine.

We sat down with one of the rookies: Hailey Clauson, a 19-year-old veteran of the high-fashion world who makes her Swimsuit debut in the new issue.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.