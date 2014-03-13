This Week's Sports Illustrated Recreates One Of The Most Iconic Sports Magazine Covers

Sports Illustrated will release its “NCAA Tournament Preview” issue this week and the cover will look familiar to college basketball fans.

The cover features Doug McDermott of Creighton standing behind two Creighton cheerleaders with the caption, “college basketball’s secret weapon.” This is identical to the famous Larry Bird cover from 1977 when he was a little-known player at Indiana State (via Luke Winn of SI.com):

Here is the original Bird cover. The only difference is Bird is described as “explosive” while McDermott is described as “hypnotic.”

