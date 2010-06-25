Sports Illustrated Is The Latest Magazine With An iPad App

Magazine publishers have been getting all worked up about the iPad’s potential lately thanks to the massive immediate success of Wired’s app, which debuted in late May and is already up to around 90,000 downloads at $4.99, same price as the print edition.



The latest magazine to get in on the craze is Sports Illustrated, which debuted its iPad app earlier today. It costs $4.99 and features social media utilities, live newsfeeds and twice the number of photos that are in the print edition.

paidContent’s Staci Kramer writes:

“What [SI Group Editor Terry] McDonell and his team … have delivered is one of the first magazine apps to take close-to-full advantage of the platform while keeping the reader—and the reader as user—in mind.”

Here’s the release :

New York, NY (June 24, 2010) – The highly-anticipated Sports Illustrated App for the iPad debuts today, delivering upon the vision for the magazine in tablet form first introduced in a concept video last fall. Sports Illustrated The Digital Edition delivers the best of the magazine and SI.com with an array of additional features and content.

The first Sports Illustrated edition on the iPad is an immersive experience for sports fans. Additions to the magazine content include an original documentary; a panoramic photo treatment of Pebble Beach’s famed “Cliffs of Doom”; an interactive mock NBA draft; multiple photo galleries, athlete interviews and video essays; and an SI Original, “The Worst Team Ever,” a look at the 1962 Mets by famed sportswriter Jimmy Breslin.

“When we released a video demo last November of what SI might be on the iPad, we knew expectations would be very high,” said Terry McDonell, Sports Illustrated Group Editor. “Hopefully we have exceeded those expectations.”

This state-of-the-art app boasts interactive capabilities and regular features such as:

– “The Wheel”: a multi-purpose digital utility with tabs that enable sharing of SI stories and photos via email and social media (Facebook, Twitter) and tabs that will direct users to related stories and photos;

– Contents Bar: a navigational tool that will allow users to quickly scan every page of the magazine;

– Navigation (with visual bookmarks) is intuitive throughout – you always know where you are;

– Live 24/7 newsfeeds and up-to-date scores and statistics;

– SI Originals: Exclusive video features, reports and commentary that deliver the best of SI’s storytelling, analysis and access;

– Popular SI.com features such as Peter King’s Monday Morning Quarterback (MMQB) column and Truth & rumours, customised to your favourite sport;

– Double the number of photos as the print issue.

Sports Illustrated The Digital Edition can be purchased from iTunes for $4.99/issue. Debut sponsors include AT&T, Gatorade, Lexus, Got Milk?, Nissan, Sprint and Toyota.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.