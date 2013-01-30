Sports Illustrated Cover Continues Strange Trend With Yet Another Religious Reference

This week’s cover of Sports Illustrated (below) features Ray Lewis with the headline “Does God Care Who Wins The Super Bowl?” It is an emotion-baiting headline to be sure. But it is also just the latest cover of Sports Illustrated to religious imagery or terminology.



In November, Jesus made his first appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated as “Touchdown Jesus” was seen in the reflection of a Notre Dame helmet. Then, two weeks ago, SI had two regional issues that both had covers with religious references. In the latter case, the references were not being used in a religious context.

Are four covers in three months just a coincidence? That seems unlikely…

Photo: Sports Illustrated

