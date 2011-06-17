Seven Sports Fanatics' Dream Homes That Are Currently For Sale

Liz Weiss
image

In the fiery summer heat, it can be tough to find a gym that’s not packed to the brim or an outdoor running spot that’s not on blistering asphalt.

So why not buy one of these luxurious homes, complete with their own indoor sports centres, instead?

These unique homes, located across the country, are equipped with facilities from swimming pools and bowling alleys to golf simulators to shooting ranges.

Some even have indoor basketball and tennis courts.

They aren’t cheap, but they sure beat the summer heat.

COUER D'ALENE, IDAHO: This estate, on sale for $6.5 million, is spread across 33 acres

Via Realtor.com

COUER D'ALENE, IDAHO: It has an indoor basketball court emblazoned with the UNLV logo

Via Realtor.com

COUER D'ALENE, IDAHO: And a jacuzzi overlooking the property

Via Realtor.com

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: This mansion has tons of cool amenities. It's on the market for $12.5 million

Via Realtor.com

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Here's the pool and pool house

Via Realtor.com

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: And a state-of-the-art golf simulator

Via Realtor.com

COUER D'ALENE, IDAHO: This 15-acre estate is on the market for $17.5 million

Via Realtor.com

COUER D'ALENE, IDAHO: The home's indoor tennis court

Via Realtor.com

COUER D'ALENE, IDAHO: The estate also has a golf course, bowling alley, and swimming pool

Via Realtor.com

EVERGREEN, COLORADO: This secluded home is on sale for $1.1 million

Via Realtor.com

EVERGREEN, COLORADO: It has a huge indoor shooting range

Via Realtor.com

EVERGREEN, COLORADO: And impressive indoor pool

Via Realtor.com

ALPINE, NEW JERSEY: This estate, on the market for $14.9 million, is minutes away from New York City

Via Realtor.com

ALPINE, NEW JERSEY: The property's indoor bowling alley

Via Realtor.com

ALPINE, NEW JERSEY: Here's the beautiful outdoor pool. It also has a movie theatre

Via Realtor.com

ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS: This property is on the market for $6.5 million

Via Realtor.com

ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS: It's got an indoor pool, complete with water slide and bar

Via Realtor.com

ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS: It also has a putting green

Via Realtor.com

CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK: This 87-acre property is on sale for $27.5 million

Via Realtor.com

CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK: Here's the hidden tennis court

Via Realtor.com

CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK: And the indoor basketball court

Via Realtor.com

Now check out the luxurious retreats of the world's biggest tennis stars >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.