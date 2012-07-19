The Fastest Growing Sports Franchises Since 2000

Forbes recently released its list of the most valuable sports teams in the world.

This got us wondering: Which teams have grown the most in value in recent years?

It is one thing to be the most valuable team in the world. But it is something else to invest in a business and see it triple in value in just over a decade.

Of the 117 franchises from the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) that were around in 2000, 68 have doubled in value, according to the Forbes valuations. And of those, only 18 have tripled in value.

On the next few pages, we will take a closer look at those elite 18…

#18 Vancouver Canucks

League: NHL

Value in 2000: $100 million

Value in 2012: $300 million

% Increase: 200.0%

#17 New England Patriots

League: NFL

Value in 2000: $464 million

Value in 2012: $1400 million

% Increase: 201.7%

#16 Indianapolis Colts

League: NFL

Value in 2000: $332 million

Value in 2012: $1,057 million

% Increase: 218.4%

#15 New York Jets

League: NFL

Value in 2000: $384 million

Value in 2012: $1,223 million

% Increase: 218.5%

#14 Green Bay Packers

League: NFL

Value in 2000: $337 million

Value in 2012: $1,089 million

% Increase: 223.1%

#13 New York Giants

League: NFL

Value in 2000: $387 million

Value in 2012: $1,300 million

% Increase: 235.9%

#12 Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

League: MLB

Value in 2000: $195 million

Value in 2012: $656 million

% Increase: 236.4%

#11 New York Yankees

League: MLB

Value in 2000: $548 million

Value in 2012: $1,850 million

% Increase: 237.6%

#10 Chicago Bears

League: NFL

Value in 2000: $319 million

Value in 2012: $1,093 million

% Increase: 242.6%

#9 Boston Red Sox

League: MLB

Value in 2000: $284 million

Value in 2012: $1,000 million

% Increase: 252.1%

#8 Philadelphia Eagles

League: NFL

Value in 2000: $329 million

Value in 2012: $1,164 million

% Increase: 253.8%

#7 Miami Marlins

League: MLB

Value in 2000: $125 million

Value in 2012: $450 million

% Increase: 260.0%

#6 Chicago White Sox

League: MLB

Value in 2000: $166 million

Value in 2012: $600 million

% Increase: 261.4%

#5 Chicago Cubs

League: MLB

Value in 2000: $242 million

Value in 2012: $879 million

% Increase: 263.2%

#4 Los Angeles Dodgers

League: MLB

Value in 2000: $325 million

Value in 2012: $1,400 million

% Increase: 330.8%

#3 Philadelphia Phillies

League: MLB

Value in 2000: $150 million

Value in 2012: $723 million

% Increase: 382.0%

#2 Washington Nationals

League: MLB

Value in 2000: $89 million

Value in 2012: $480 million

% Increase: 439.3%

#1 Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

Value in 2000: $91 million

Value in 2012: $510 million

% Increase: 460.4%

