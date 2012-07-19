The Fastest Growing Sports Franchises Since 2000

Forbes recently released its list of the most valuable sports teams in the world.
This got us wondering: Which teams have grown the most in value in recent years?
It is one thing to be the most valuable team in the world. But it is something else to invest in a business and see it triple in value in just over a decade.
Of the 117 franchises from the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) that were around in 2000, 68 have doubled in value, according to the Forbes valuations. And of those, only 18 have tripled in value.
On the next few pages, we will take a closer look at those elite 18…
League: NHL
Value in 2000: $100 million
Value in 2012: $300 million
% Increase: 200.0%
League: NFL
Value in 2000: $464 million
Value in 2012: $1400 million
% Increase: 201.7%
League: NFL
Value in 2000: $332 million
Value in 2012: $1,057 million
% Increase: 218.4%
League: NFL
Value in 2000: $384 million
Value in 2012: $1,223 million
% Increase: 218.5%
League: NFL
Value in 2000: $337 million
Value in 2012: $1,089 million
% Increase: 223.1%
League: NFL
Value in 2000: $387 million
Value in 2012: $1,300 million
% Increase: 235.9%
League: MLB
Value in 2000: $195 million
Value in 2012: $656 million
% Increase: 236.4%
League: MLB
Value in 2000: $548 million
Value in 2012: $1,850 million
% Increase: 237.6%
League: NFL
Value in 2000: $319 million
Value in 2012: $1,093 million
% Increase: 242.6%
League: MLB
Value in 2000: $284 million
Value in 2012: $1,000 million
% Increase: 252.1%
League: NFL
Value in 2000: $329 million
Value in 2012: $1,164 million
% Increase: 253.8%
League: MLB
Value in 2000: $125 million
Value in 2012: $450 million
% Increase: 260.0%
League: MLB
Value in 2000: $166 million
Value in 2012: $600 million
% Increase: 261.4%
League: MLB
Value in 2000: $242 million
Value in 2012: $879 million
% Increase: 263.2%
League: MLB
Value in 2000: $325 million
Value in 2012: $1,400 million
% Increase: 330.8%
League: MLB
Value in 2000: $150 million
Value in 2012: $723 million
% Increase: 382.0%
League: MLB
Value in 2000: $89 million
Value in 2012: $480 million
% Increase: 439.3%
League: MLB
Value in 2000: $91 million
Value in 2012: $510 million
% Increase: 460.4%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.