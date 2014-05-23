The 34 Sports Franchises That Have Been The Best Investments Over The Last Decade

Cork Gaines
Derek JeterGetty Images

There are 122 franchises in the four major North American professional sports leagues, which makes the owners members of a very exclusive club.

While many of those owners got into the business out of a love of sports, owning teams can also be quite lucrative, especially in this era of skyrocketing television revenue.

However, some teams are better investments than others, with 34 teams increasing in value by at least $US500 million in the last ten years.

Using franchise valuations and revenue estimates from Forbes.com, these 34 teams have been the investments in recent years.

#34 St Louis Cardinals -- $US506 million increase in value

#33 Pittsburgh Steelers -- $US510 million increase in value

#32 Texas Rangers -- $US519 million increase in value

#31 Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim -- $US534 million increase in value

#30 Miami Heat -- $US534 million increase in value

#29 Brooklyn Nets -- $US536 million increase in value

#28 Washington Nationals -- $US555 million increase in value

#27 Golden State Warriors -- $US562 million increase in value

#26 Green Bay Packers -- $US574 million increase in value

#25 Vancouver Canucks -- $US575 million increase in value

#24 Baltimore Ravens -- $US578 million increase in value

#23 New York Rangers -- $US578 million increase in value

#22 Boston Celtics -- $US585 million increase in value

#21 Montreal Canadiens -- $US605 million increase in value

#20 Chicago Bears -- $US631 million increase in value

#19 San Francisco Giants -- $US632 million increase in value

#18 Chicago Bulls -- $US644 million increase in value

#17 Indianapolis Colts -- $US653 million increase in value

#16 San Francisco 49ers -- $US656 million increase in value

#15 Houston Texans -- $US659 million increase in value

#14 Philadelphia Phillies -- $US694 million increase in value

#13 Philadelphia Eagles -- $US697 million increase in value

#12 Washington Redskins -- $US748 million increase in value

#11 New York Jets -- $US813 million increase in value

#10 Chicago Cubs -- $US842 million increase in value

#9 Toronto Maple Leafs -- $US887 million increase in value

#8 Los Angeles Lakers -- $US903 million increase in value

#7 Boston Red Sox -- $US967 million increase in value

#6 New York Giants -- $US977 million increase in value

#5 New York Knicks -- $US999 million increase in value

#4 New England Patriots -- $US1.04 billion increase in value

#3 Dallas Cowboys -- $US1.45 billion increase in value

#2 Los Angeles Dodgers -- $US1.6 billion increase in value

#1 New York Yankees -- $US1.67 billion increase in value

