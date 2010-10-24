Sports Fan Advocacy Group Lobbying On Capitol Hill

In addition to media outrage, cable company bickering, and network executive spin, there’s another voice chiming in on the Fox-Cablevision impasse, the New York Times reports. This one speaks for the fan: the Sports Fans Coalition.



The Sports Fans Coalition is a non-profit interest group that advocates on behalf of the fan. It’s primary targets are television blackouts, the BCS, and the rising costs of attending games. The group was founded by Brad Blakeman, a deputy assistant to the president during George W. Bush’s reign, and David Goodfriend, a deputy staff secretary for the Clinton White House.

They believe that as the source of the multi-billion dollar sports industry’s wealth, fans shouldn’t be sitting around idly while businessmen determine the fate of their experience with sports. Fans deserve a voice in the politics of their favourite games, too.

Positioning itself against programming blackouts has helped the Sports Fans Coalition raise tens of thousands of dollars from corporate donors Verizon and Time Warner.

Read the full story over at the New York Times >

