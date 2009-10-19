Endorsement Speed Dating! New Contracts Inked In Four Days

Those flashy, millions-of-dollars shoe contract deals can take months to hammer out.



One company is streamlining the process, offering professional athletes a way to secure endorsement deals in four days.

NYT: [New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew] Brees and his representative, Chris Stuart of Encore Sports and Entertainment, have signed with a company called Brand Affinity Technologies, which offers a Web site (brandaffinity.net) as a one-stop-shopping opportunity for advertisers seeking star power in more efficient, and affordable, forms.

“It ends up benefiting all the partners in a short amount of time,” Mr. Brees said in a telephone interview after the Saints defeated the New York Jets this month, adding that a deal was “in the works” for him to endorse the Ford brand sold by Ford Motor, “which would start off regional and potentially go national.”

Brand Affinity’s goal is to automate the process by which marketers offer contracts to athletes, along with the process by which ads featuring those endorsers are created and produced. The Web site promises that those transactions will take no more than 96 hours.

Read the entire article here.

This isn’t just for small-time brands or small-time athletes. Brand Affinity has signed deals with divisions of Microsoft, CBS and Emmis Communications, the article says. New York Yankee Jorge Posada is featured in a McDonald’s ad and Detroit Red Wing Nick Lindstrom stumps for a Detroit Ford dealership.

The appeal of the plan seems to be the lack of commitment on both sides of the deal — athletes spend about 30 minutes taking pictures and recording voiceovers, and companies get regionally focused deals at a much smaller cost. It would be interesting to see the contract, as they must have found a way for the athletes to get comfortable with the limits of how their image within a base contract one-size-fits all enough to be quickly signed.

The joys of endorsement speed dating!

