Sports Direct's Mike Ashley is losing his grip on power following another revolt

Getty Mike Ashley (C) owner of Newcastle United ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton.

British billionaire Mike Ashley is slowly losing his grip on his multi-billion pound empire.

Ashley has already lost his “backdoor” control of Glasgow Rangers football club, is battling a boycott from his Newcastle United team’s fans, and is now facing a revolt from his £4 billion ($US6.1 billion) Sports Direct shareholders.

The bargain sportswear retailer Sports Direct is due to hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday this week.

However, Royal London Asset Management, one of the most influential institutional investors in Britain’s capital, made the unprecedented move of hitting out at Ashley publicly through the press.

In a public statement, Royal London listed reasons for why it has lost confidence in the Sports Direct board and will vote against the re-election of Ashley, who is the founder and chairman.

“We have lost confidence in the board and are very concerned about the long list of corporate governance failings that have not been addressed,” said Ashley Hamilton Claxton, corporate governance manager at Royal London, in a public statement.

“We question how a board can effectively function when the executive deputy chairman fails to attend four board meetings, even if they are unscheduled. The board’s decision to lower the earnings targets for the executive directors’ bonus scheme is unacceptable by UK standards and serves as yet another example of poor governance, so we’re voting against the remuneration report and the share scheme amendment as well.”

Royal London only owns 0.018% of Sports Direct shares, worth £8.3 million ($US12.7 million), but the publicly damning indictment of Ashley’s leadership from a prominent institutional investor may influence other, less vocal, shareholders.

A Royal London spokesperson spoke to newspaper City AM about why the group felt the need to speak out, even though the firm’s investment comes through tracker funds and therefore is unable to sell the stock, regardless of the outcome at the AGM on Wednesday.

“We think it’s an issue of market integrity. Our tracker funds by definition cannot sell the stock, and therefore we feel it’s something worth speaking out about,” a spokesperson said to City AM.

NOW WATCH: Here are some incredible toys hedge fund boss Steve Cohen has bought with his billions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.