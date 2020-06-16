Sports fans are buying cardboard cutouts of themselves to put in stadiums so they can still 'attend' games during the pandemic

- Sports leagues around the world are playing games in empty stadiums, leading some teams to come up with creative workarounds.
- For 19 euros, fans of one German soccer team can have cardboard cutouts of themselves placed in the stands, and one company has created an app to mimic the sound of fans cheering.
- Meanwhile, a soccer team in South Korea raised eyebrows by apparently using sex dolls as stand-ins for fans.
- Some public health experts predict it could take a year or longer for games to be played safely in front of large crowds.
- View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.