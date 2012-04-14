SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Texas Rangers Know How To Find Talent In The Draft

In the haves and have-nots world of Major League Baseball, the lower-class teams can still compete. But in order to do so, they have to do well in the draft. And no team has produced more of this year’s big leaguers through the draft than the two-time defending American League champion Texas Rangers.



Of all the players on opening day rosters in Major League Baseball this season, 24 were drafted by the Rangers. Only two other teams, the Oakland A’s and the St. Louis Cardinals, have more than 20.

At the other end of the spectrum, there are only seven active big leaguers that were drafted by the Cleveland Indians.

Here are the top six and bottom six (via ESPN.com)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.