SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Top High School Football Players Are Flocking To...Penn State?

Cork Gaines
Despite the ongoing scandal at Penn State University, and a new, relatively unknown head coach, the football team is still landing some of the best high school players in the country. In fact, this year’s recruiting class is one of their best in the last 12 years.

This year’s class includes seven 4-star and 5-star recruits. That is same amount as the 2010 (5) and 2011 (2) classes combined.

Here is a look at the year-by-year ranking of the Penn State recruiting classes according to Rivals.com

Penn State recruiting

