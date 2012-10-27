SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: World Series TV Ratings Are In Big Trouble

Game one of this year’s World Series drew a 7.6 television rating (12.2 million viewers; via SportsMediaWatch.com). Those are the lowest totals ever for a World Series game one, “beating” the previous record set in 2006 (8.0, 12.8 million).



Below is a look at the ratings for the last 11 game ones of the World Series. And what we see is that this is not a one-time blip of bad ratings. Rather, it is the continuation of a disturbing trend.

If we ignore the 2009 World Series, which featured the Yankees for the first time in six years, World Series TV ratings have been on the decline since 2007.

And even more disturbing are the ratings for viewers between the ages of 18 and 49. Not only is the audience getting smaller, but hardly anybody under the age of 50 is watching…

Each World Series was broadcast on FOX…data via SportsMediaWatch.com

