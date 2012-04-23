SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Why Are Perfect Games On The Rise In Baseball?

Cork Gaines
On Saturday, Philip Humber threw the 21st perfect game in Major League Baseball history. It’s an amazing feat, but it is also becoming a more common one.

In the World Series era (1903-present), a span of 110 seasons, there have been 19 perfect games. Of those, 12 (63.2%) have occurred in the last 32 years. And there have been six (31.6%) in the past 15 seasons alone.

This is bizarre, because if we look at the chart below, we see that the number of no-hitters that were not perfect games has been fairly steady throughout history (216 in the World Series era). Of the last 75 no-hitters, 12 (16.0%) have been perfect games. And yet, of the 136 no-hitters before that, only five (3.7%) were perfect games.

Data via Major League Baseball

