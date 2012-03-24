SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Which Seeds Will Make The Final Four?

Last week we looked at the chances of each seed reaching the different stages of the NCAA Tournament (Final Four, Elite Eight, etc.). But how much parity is actually seen on a year-to-year basis?



Below is a look at the Final Four seeds from the last 27 years. The numbers above each column represent the sum of the seeds for the four teams to reach that year’s Final Four.

With the loss of the top three seeds in the West region, the lowest total we could see in this year’s Final Four is seven. But with three double-digit seeds still alive, we could see a total as high as 32.

The highest total ever was from last year’s tournament that saw a 3, 4, 8, and 11-seed reach the Final Four…

