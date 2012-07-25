SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: What Erasing 112 Wins From Penn State Football Looks Like

Yesterday, the NCAA stripped Penn State of all wins since the start of the 1998 season. That is 112 wins in total, 111 of which were coached by Joe Paterno. Below is a look at exactly what that means for the history of the Penn State football program.



In their first 72 seasons, Penn State never won 10 games in a season. But in the next 32 seasons, Paterno led the Nittany Lions to at least 10 wins 17 times.

And now, nothing after those 32 seasons exists. It is as if the the program fell off a cliff…

Data via Sports-Reference.com

