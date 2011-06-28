SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: USA Soccer Is Moving In The Wrong Direction

What in Freddy Adu’s name has happened to the Team USA soccer team?



It has now been 17 years since the United States hosted the World Cup, Team USA upset Columbia and played eventual champion Brazil to a tough 1-0 loss. That team was supposed to spark soccer in the United States and was considered the beginning of Team USA’s rise to greatness.

But despite reaching as high as number 4 in the world in 2006, the US men’s soccer team is now right back where they were 17 years ago, outside the top 20. And that was before being upset by 28th-ranked Mexico in the championship match of the Copa de Oro on Saturday. The US lost that game 4-2, and it could have easily been 6-0.

USA soccer appears to be a crossroads. They have three years to right the ship before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. But right now, the team is moving in the wrong direction. Is it time for a new head coach? If the direction of the team’s world ranking is any indication, the answer might be “yes.”

Here is the end-of-year, world ranking for the US men’s soccer team since hosting the World Cup in 1994. Red markers represent years with a World Cup…

Data via FIFA.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.