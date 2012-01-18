SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Tom Brady Is Just One Win From Tying Joe Montana's Record

Prior to the New England Patriots’ destruction of Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos, Tom Brady had not won a playoff game since 2007. But with a win this weekend over the Baltimore Ravens, Brady would equal Joe Montana’s record for the most playoff wins ever by a starting quarterback.



Obviously, with today’s expanded playoffs, players have more opportunities to win playoff games. But it is worth noting that Brady’s 15 wins came in 20 games, while Montana’s 16 wins came in 23 career playoff games.

Here are all the quarterbacks that have won at least nine playoff games as a starting quarterback, including each player’s Super Bowl wins…

