SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Ticket Prices To See Jeremy Lin Face LeBron James Tonight Are Skyrocketing

Cork Gaines
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Thanks to Linsanity, tonight’s match-up between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat is now the most anticipated game of the NBA season. And as a result, prices for tickets on the secondary market are going through the roof.

As you can see, prices really started to take off about a week ago, and they have continued to rise ever since (price data via SeatGeek.com)…

Photo: Seat Geek

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.