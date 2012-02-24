SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Ticket Prices To See Jeremy Lin Face LeBron James Tonight Are Skyrocketing

Thanks to Linsanity, tonight’s match-up between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat is now the most anticipated game of the NBA season. And as a result, prices for tickets on the secondary market are going through the roof.



As you can see, prices really started to take off about a week ago, and they have continued to rise ever since (price data via SeatGeek.com)…

Photo: Seat Geek

