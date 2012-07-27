SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The U.S. Has More Summer Olympic Gold Medals Than Next Two Countries Combined

Cork Gaines
The United State has won at least 20% of the available gold medals in over half of the Summer Olympics held so far. However, they have not reached that mark since the 1984 Olympiad in Los Angeles, which included a boycott by the Soviet Union.

However, if we look at the all-time list of gold medals won by country, we see that the United States still has a commanding lead…

Summer Olympics Medals

Germany includes both West Germany and East Germany. Data via database.Olympics.com.

