SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Spurs Are Closing In On The Longest Playoff Winning Streak Ever

Cork Gaines
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

The San Antonio Spurs won their 20th game in a row last night, dating back to early April. That is tied for the third-longest winning streak in NBA history.

It was also their tenth straight win in the playoffs, tying the 2003 New Jersey Nets with the fourth-longest playoff winning streak in a single season. The only teams with a longer streak in one season are the ’99 Spurs (12), the ’89 Lakers (11), and the ’01 Lakers (11).

Here is a look at the longest winning streaks ever in the playoffs (note that some of these were over two seasons)…

Longest playoff winning streaks

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.