SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Spurs Are Closing In On The Longest Playoff Winning Streak Ever

The San Antonio Spurs won their 20th game in a row last night, dating back to early April. That is tied for the third-longest winning streak in NBA history.



It was also their tenth straight win in the playoffs, tying the 2003 New Jersey Nets with the fourth-longest playoff winning streak in a single season. The only teams with a longer streak in one season are the ’99 Spurs (12), the ’89 Lakers (11), and the ’01 Lakers (11).

Here is a look at the longest winning streaks ever in the playoffs (note that some of these were over two seasons)…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

