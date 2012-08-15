SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Red Sox Season Has Already Fallen Apart

After a story broke this week on Yahoo! Sports that there was growing disconnect in the Red Sox locker room between numerous players and first-year manager Bobby Valentine, some wondered how this would impact the team. But as we can see below, anything that happens now means little, as the Red Sox season has probably already crashed and burned.



After each team in the AL East had played 53 games, all five teams were separated by only 3.0 games in the standings, and the Red Sox were just 2.0 games behind the leaders. At that point, the Yankees took off and the Red Sox sputtered.

And while the Wild Card was still a possibility, the Red Sox are now sinking at the same time the Rays and Orioles are starting to take off. And now the only question remaining is whether the Red Sox will have their first losing season in 16 years….

