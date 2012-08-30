SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Red Sox Never Recovered From 'The Collapse'

The Red Sox are now 62-68 and likely to miss the playoffs for the third straight season. And we can point to last September to see where it all went from bad to insufferable.



That was when the Sox were cruising to the American League Wild Card, only to lose 16 of their final 21 games, blowing an 8-game lead to the Tampa Bay Rays. That led to manager Terry Francona being fired. He was replaced by Bobby Valentine, a move that seemed destined to fail before it ever got a chance to succeed.

Here’s a look at the Red Sox combined record over the past two seasons (games above-below .500). And we can see, what was once a great team early in the 2011 season, is now nothing more than a team with a mediocre stench…

Data via ESPN.com

