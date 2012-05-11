SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Red Sox Are In Big Trouble

After a horrible start (2-10), the 2011 Red Sox team went 81-42 over their next 123 games, losing three consecutive games only three times, and never losing more than four straight.



This year, the Red Sox are once again off to a terrible start. Boston is 12-18 and are already 7.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. But this team is in bigger trouble.

Unlike last year, this year’s team has already three different stretches of bad baseball, losing at least three in a row three times. They have also lost five in a row twice, something that only happened two times last year, once in April, and once in September.

A look at the Red Sox run differential (runs scored-runs allowed) so far this season, shows how up-and-down this team has been. But more importantly, there is a lot more down…

