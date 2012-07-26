SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Cole Hamels Joins The List Of Largest Contracts In Baseball History

Cork Gaines
The Philadelphia Phillies signed pitcher Cole Hamels to a 6-year, $144 million extension. That is just the 15th largest contract ever, but it is the second largest contract ever given to a pitcher. The New York Yankees gave CC Sabathia a 7-year, $161 million deal prior to the 2009 season.

Here’s a look at the largest deals in baseball history…

MLB large contracts

Data via BaseballProspectus.com

